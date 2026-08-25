25 August 2026
Medivet & Partners explain how the group offers a supported, accessible route to practice ownership.
Nicola Wong, partner and co-owner at Medivet South Harrow.
Owning your own practice. Leading your own team. Creating the culture you believe in. Sharing in the success you help build.
For many vets, practice ownership is a “one day” ambition. One day, when the finances make sense. One day, when you have more business experience. One day, when the idea of taking on a practice feels a little less daunting.
But what if you’re closer than you think? Partnership with Medivet & Partners offers a supported, accessible route to practice ownership – giving veterinary surgeons the opportunity to co-own and lead a practice, with the backing of an experienced team behind them.
As a Partner, you’re self-employed and own an equity share in your practice, sharing directly in its profits through regular monthly drawings. That means uncapped earning potential and the opportunity to benefit directly from the success you help create.
And ownership may be more accessible than you imagine. Investment starts from £10,000, with an initial 10% deposit and the remaining balance able to be spread over a 10-year deferred payment period.
Take ownership without giving up what matters most. You remain in control of clinical decision-making, with the freedom to shape the clinical direction of your practice, lead your team and create a culture that works for your colleagues, clients and patients.
No previous management or business experience is required. You’ll have access to leadership and commercial training to build your confidence and develop the skills to lead your practice successfully.
Build a practice you want to see succeed. With local and central support across HR, finance, marketing, procurement and compliance, you’ll have experienced teams behind you to help turn your ambition into growth.
So you can focus your energy where it makes the biggest difference – delivering exceptional care, developing your team and helping your practice thrive.
Ownership is a big decision, but it doesn’t have to mean committing forever. Medivet & Partners’ guaranteed buy-back option gives you the flexibility to move on from the Partnership when the time is right for you.
Don’t keep putting practice ownership off until “one day”. With fewer than 50 opportunities remaining, now is the time to explore what Partnership could look like for you.
Get in touch with the Medivet Partnerships team at [email protected]