14 Nov 2025
Work has started at new clinics in the midlands and West Yorkshire.
Members of the team celebrate the opening of White Cross Vets' new practice in Coventry. Image: IVC Evidensia.
A veterinary group has announced the opening of new practices in the West Midlands and West Yorkshire.
Bosses have described the unveiling of the sites in Coventry and Stanningley, Leeds, as “an exciting milestone” for White Cross Vets.
The group, which was acquired by IVC Evidensia seven years ago, now operates 23 clinics across the midlands and northern England and is estimated to employ around 330 staff in total.
The company’s UK chief operating officer, Rob Keates, said: “Opening our new practices in Coventry and Stanningley marks an exciting milestone for the White Cross Vets team.
“Both clinics have been specifically designed to meet the growing need for high-quality veterinary care in their communities, while creating new opportunities for talented vets and nurses to develop their expertise.
“We’re proud to see our teams already making a difference to pets and their owners from day one.”
The Coventry site is led by vet Peter Dickson while Rebecca Verity, who specialises in orthopaedics, is heading the Stanningley operation.
A total of nine posts have been created initially, though officials say there are already plans for expansion.