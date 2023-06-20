20 Jun 2023
Weeley Veterinary Centre wins top gold award as more than 40 practices recognised at the event in London, which was held in-person for the first time this year.
Weeley Vets’ April Young and Marcelo Alves at the awards.
The team at the Weeley Veterinary Centre in Essex were the big winners at the BestUKVets Awards in London.
Held to celebrate vet practices that receive a high number of four and five-star client reviews, the award ceremony was held at the Thames Boat Club in London on 14 June and was attended by more than 150 veterinary professionals.
And with more than 750 outstanding reviews left online by clients, Weeley Veterinary Centre topped the 2023 charts and received the gold award.
Streatham Hill Veterinary Surgery in London took the silver award with more than 700 excellent reviews while Briar House Veterinary Surgery in Kent collected bronze.
Practices also battled for a place in the top 25 plus best-in-county categories, and regional category winners, best start-up, best small practice, best equine vets and best farm vets, plus a new best cat vet category, were also awarded.
An “elite” award category was also announced to recognise previous gold winners who continue to receive high levels of positive feedback, with Cockburn Vets receiving this accolade.
In total, more than 40 veterinary practices were presented with an award and a full list of winners can be viewed at bestukvet.co.uk
To select the winners, awards organisers analysed and moderated more than 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year.
Every vet practice in the UK is eligible and already registered via their listing on any-uk-vet.co.uk and VetHelpDirect.com and around half get involved.
Susie Samuel, chief executive of VetHelpDirect, said: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from pet owning clients. The annual event, now in its 11th year, highlights the importance of gathering reviews.
“Not only do reviews make it easier for owners to find the right vet, but they also boost staff morale and well-being. Weeley Vets are well-deserving winners, only in their first year of practice. It is always a pleasure to read so many wonderful reviews praising high levels of service.”
April Young, owner at Weeley Vets, added: “We are absolutely over the moon to receive this award – especially as we opened only nine months ago.
“Our vets, nurses and all staff have worked so hard to deliver extremely high levels of customer service and we are delighted that our pet owner clients have recognised our efforts.”