29 Jul 2026
Community of independent practices said event will be held annually after a successful inaugural outing.
Attendees of the inaugural Future Horizons One Health Day, hosted by XLVets at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Lancashire.
An organisation representing independent veterinary practices has said it will hold an annual one health forum following the success of its inaugural event.
XLVets hosted the inaugural Future Horizons One Health Day at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Lancashire, where veterinary professionals, sustainability leaders and industry partners met to discuss the interconnected health of animals, people and the planet.
It featured presentations, industry perspectives and member-led case studies focused on sustainability, antimicrobial stewardship, responsible medicine use and environmental responsibility.
Vet Sustain founder and director and BCVA president David Black outlined one health principles and the role veterinary professionals play in advancing animal, human and environmental well-being.
Matt Sawyer of the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare demonstrated how one health thinking can improve outcomes while reducing emissions, costs and waste, based on his experience of sustainable human health care, carbon footprinting and NHS net-zero initiatives.
Delegates also examined the growing challenges of antimicrobial and parasiticide resistance through sessions delivered by industry partners Zoetis and Boehringer Ingelheim, while FluoretiQ showcased the potential of rapid diagnostics to support evidence-based prescribing.
XLVets member practices shared initiatives already said to be making a difference.
These included renewable energy projects, environmental monitoring, targeted parasite control, antimicrobial stewardship programmes, pasture management initiatives and innovations including anaesthetic gas capture and on-site oxygen generation.
XLVets chief executive Kerrie Hedley said: “It was a valuable event and the strong parallels between human and veterinary healthcare, particularly in sustainability were very interesting.
“It’s clear that meaningful progress depends on collective action and continued collaboration.
“With positive stories already emerging around reduced antibiotic use and risk-based approaches to anthelmintic prescribing, the Future Horizons One Health Day demonstrated how independent veterinary practices are translating One Health principles into practical, lasting change.”