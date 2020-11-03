3 Nov 2020
Members of the community of independent practices are involved in a two-week online festival inspired by its Thriving in Practice initiative, including sessions on building resilience and confidence.
Members of XLVets are doing their part to kick back against COVID-19 by running a two-week online festival.
XLVets Festival launched on 2 November and runs online for two weeks. It features clinical updates, sessions on building resilience and confidence, and fun events such as chocolate and beer tasting, and a comedy gig.
A yoga and meditation evening, led by VetYogi’s Chloe Hannigan, is being held on 12 November and is open to anyone in the profession to sign up for free.
The community’s operations team developed the festival following feedback from members as a replacement to national meetings where face-to-face contact is normally possible.
As everyone faces new lockdowns, it is hoped the event will provide a boost to member practices ahead of winter.
Norbrook Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, MSD Animal Health, Zoetis and PetsApp are providing support, and sessions from high-profile speakers include a session from Steve Peters’ team from The Chimp Paradox championing a mind management model to tackle impostor syndrome.
Marcus Child and business leaders across 36 countries will deliver a session on positive reframing.
XLVets chief operating officer Kerrie Hedley said: “This year has been hard for everyone and the core values of Thriving in Practice include ‘giving’ and ‘connecting’.
“By sharing Chloe’s session we hope to help others to learn some new coping strategies, build resilience and reduce stress.”