31 Jul 2025
The new site in Ilkley is set to open in early 2026.
Ashlands Vets team counting down to big move to new practice in Ilkley.
Bosses of a West Yorkshire veterinary practice say there is “a real buzz” as work on its home continues.
The VetPartners-owned Ashlands Veterinary Centre is replacing its existing Ilkley practice with a larger, more modern site, which is expected to open early next year.
The outer frame for the new facility has been created and work is said to have begun on the second phase of its construction, the development of the interior space.
The new Leeds Road clinic will be twice the size of its predecessor, which has been operating for the past 25 years.
The new site will boast five consulting rooms and three operating theatres, including x-ray facilities, an ultrasound suite and a dedicated dental suite.
There will be separate wards and waiting areas for cats and dogs, including a cat-only consultation room, a CT scanner suite, and a dedicated room for owners who are suffering bereavement or otherwise in need of a quiet space.
Practice manager Ben Ogden said: “The new practice is creating a real buzz as everyone can see the work getting underway and we’ve had a lot of enquiries from clients and members of the public.
“It is really exciting for everyone as it is going to be a great place to work and enable us to provide the best possible care of patients.”
As well as Ilkley, Ashlands also has practice branches in nearby Skipton and Glusburn.