10 Jul 2026
The integration aims to connect point-of-care diagnostics directly with reference laboratory infrastructure.
Zoetis business unit director diagnostics, Mike Ellinger.
Zoetis has outlined the practical benefits of an integrated approach to diagnostic services following its acquisition of the Veterinary Pathology Group (VPG).
The integration aims to connect point-of-care diagnostics directly with reference laboratory infrastructure with a service model combining in-clinic technology, such as the VetScan Imagyst AI platform, with traditional reference pathology.
VPG operates six clinical pathology laboratories across the UK and Ireland, specialising in non-templated reporting and the deal, which was announced last November, provides Zoetis with its first reference laboratories in the UK and Europe.
According business unit director diagnostics at Zoetis, Mike Ellinger, while automated platforms provide rapid preliminary screening and digital cytology, complex cases continue to require human pathologist oversight to verify results and optimise clinical outcomes.
He added: “AI is brilliant, but it’s a tool. There is always going to be a place for that pathology-led medicine.
“With our AI tests, you can see the output and check it yourself, or get expert insight by sending it off to a human pathologist. Combining these capabilities means providing absolute clarity to veterinary practices, ensuring that from the bench side to the reference lab, veterinarians have the absolute complete picture and complete confidence in every single diagnosis they make.”
The transition of VPG into the Zoetis portfolio has expanded the technical and commercial field support available to practices, increasing the dedicated diagnostic field force from four representatives to 18.
Head of pathology at VPG, Melanie Dobromylskyj said: “As an independent group, we reached a stage where we needed a partner to continue growing and developing our services.
“Joining Zoetis expands our reach while preserving our focus on tailored, non-templated reporting. This integration increases our field support for practices significantly and creates clear opportunities to expand our molecular and PCR-based genetic testing capabilities, alongside accessing Zoetis’ internal medicine and oncology specialists to support clinical decision-making.”