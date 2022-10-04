4 Oct 2022
The privately held animal health company – based in Australia and with offices in the UK, Canada, US and New Zealand – has leading anaesthetic product Alfaxan among its brands.
Zoetis has announced it has completed the acquisition of privately held animal health firm Jurox.
Jurox develops, manufactures, and markets a range of veterinary medicines for livestock and companion animals, including leading anaesthetic Alfaxan.
Based in Australia – where it has its manufacturing, and research and development operations – the company has offices in the UK, New Zealand, US and Canada. Terms of the transaction have not been revealed.
Stephanie Armstrong, Zoetis’ senior vice-president and cluster lead for the UK, Benelux, Nordics and Ireland, said: “We are grateful to the O’Brien family for entrusting the future of this family owned business to Zoetis.
“Jurox’s portfolio plays to the strengths of our core business and will be a complementary fit with the solutions we deliver to veterinary professionals, livestock producers and pet owners.
“With Zoetis’ global sales and regulatory expertise in more than 45 direct markets, we look forward to expanding the impact and reach of the entire Jurox portfolio here in the UK and Ireland.”
Jurox develops and manufactures more than 150 products in parasiticides, anti-infectives, anaesthesia, cardiology and reproduction for animals.
Richard Beckwith, Jurox country manager UK and Ireland, said: “Jurox and Zoetis share similar beliefs about the important role animal health plays for the world, as well as the high standards we must keep to bringing meaningful solutions to our customers.
“We look forward to the future Jurox and Zoetis can build together in the UK, and around the world.”