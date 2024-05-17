17 May
RCVS and ECVS specialist in small animal surgery Toby Gemmill has been clinical director and managing director at West Midlands hospital, but wanted to switch focus back to clinical orthopaedics.
The clinical team at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service has been boosted by the return of specialist Toby Gemmill to its orthopaedic service.
Mr Gemmill, an RCVS and ECVS specialist in small animal surgery, first joined the hospital in 2005 as an orthopaedic and spinal surgeon.
He went on to become clinical director in 2016 and managing director in 2020, balancing leadership with ongoing clinical interests, but decided to return to his clinical roots in orthopaedics from this year.
Mr Gemmill said: “It has been a genuine privilege to have had the opportunity to work with some outstanding individuals and teams during my time as clinical director and managing director.
“However, as the MD role expanded it became increasing challenging to balance leadership with clinical interests. This has prompted the decision to switch my focus back to clinical orthopaedics, and I am super pleased to be re-joining the Willows team.”
Willows clinical director Chris Shales said: “We are delighted Toby is re-joining our clinical team.
“Toby has a wealth of experience in all areas of small animal orthopaedics and spinal surgery, and is well known for the exceptional care he gives to clients and the support he gives to referring vets.
“He will also be invaluable in teaching and mentoring our interns, residents and less experienced colleagues.”