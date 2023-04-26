26 Apr 2023
Pool House Equine Hospital in Lichfield and Great Western Exotics in Swindon have been awarded RCVS hospital status to represent their dedication to providing highest veterinary standards.
Lucia Gomez from Great Western Exotics performing a health check on a parrot.
Two specialist clinics have achieved RCVS hospital status, further expanding IVC Evidensia’s referral network.
Pool House Equine Hospital in Lichfield and Great Western Exotics in Swindon have been awarded the certification because of their commitment to providing high standards of vet care, ability to investigate and treat complex cases, and provision of 24/7 emergency critical care.
Great Western Exotics has been refurbished, accepts both first opinion and referral cases, and is one of only a few 24-hour exotics practices in the UK.
An animal-grade CT scanner has been added and the operating theatre upgraded, and kennels with individually controlled heat and air flow created.
Tom Dutton, lead vet at Great Western Exotics, said: “Officially becoming a hospital is a rewarding recognition of the hard work our team has put in to get here, as well as the recent refurbishment of our facilities at Great Western Exotics.
“As one of the UK’s leading exotics-only vet hospitals, we can now provide an even higher standard of care for pet owners and our colleagues across the south west of England.”
Pool House Equine Hospital has a specialist team of 30 and an ambulatory service that offers referral services including emergency colic treatment, MRI scans, orthopaedic surgery, equine dentistry and 24/7 emergency critical care.
Richard Stephenson, managing clinical director at Pool House, said: “We put horses first in everything we do at Pool House and gaining hospital accreditation only cements our reputation as one of the most dedicated facilities in the midlands, with an unrivalled team of hard-working equine specialists ready to support patients and their owners in the best way we can.”