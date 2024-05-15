15 May
Mark Goodfellow at Davies Veterinary Specialists organises collection and delivery of “goodwill” publications to the Baltic state.
A Hertfordshire vet has organised a collection of textbooks to send to help the profession’s next generation in a Baltic country.
Mark Goodfellow, head of oncology at Davies Veterinary Specialists near Hitchin, organised the collection and distribution of a huge pile of veterinary textbooks to go to Lithuania.
He had been inspired by a similar goodwill gesture by Indre Petrauske, a Lithuanian-born surgical intern at Kentdate Referrals, last year.
The latest batch of textbooks weighing 210kg was donated by colleagues at Davies and laboratory diagnostics and testing service VPG Hitchin, which is based at the same site.
They have now been delivered to Lithuanian University of Health Science’s veterinary student society, where Mrs Petrauske had also sent her books.
Dr Goodfellow said: “Indre’s story inspired me to arrange for the donation of these veterinary textbooks which have found a new home 1,000 miles away.”
“I hope they will help newly graduated veterinary professionals in Lithuania to progress their knowledge and understanding to the benefit of their patients.
“My thanks go to colleagues at Davies and VPG Hitchin who donated all the books. It’s been a great team effort all round.”