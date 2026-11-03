3 Nov 2026
Bridlington has long been a popular destination for British holidaymakers, famous for its sandy beaches, elegant promenades and bracing North Sea breezes. The resort is also known far and wide as “the Lobster Capital of Europe”, but in recent years the town’s only independent vet practice has also been growing its reputation, as VBJ discovered…
In many ways the story of Aldgate Veterinary Practice mirrors the evolution of small animal veterinary practice over the past few decades.
With roots going back to the 1940s in East Yorkshire, Aldgate began life as a mixed-animal practice serving local pet owners as well as the farming communities around Driffield and Bridlington.
However, the synergies that once existed between these two arms of veterinary medicine have become increasingly difficult to reconcile and balancing the often divergent demands of farm and small animal work within one business has become a challenge too far for many.
And that has proved to be the case at Aldgate. In the early mixed-practice years, farm work sat easily alongside pet care as a central part of the practice’s work, but over time as the small animal side expanded, the farm service became a separate function of the same business until decoupled entirely roughly 18 months ago.
But even well before the split it had become increasingly clear that companion animal care was driving growth and in 2020 the decision was made to invest in a new purpose-built hospital.
The base of operations had traditionally been in Driffield with a smaller site in Bridlington, but with the Bridlington practice “bursting at the seams”, it was decided a new 11,000sq ft hospital should be located there.
Giles Moore, who owns the practice alongside fellow vet and director Lucy Butler, explained: “The Driffield site is reasonably big with three consult rooms and a car park, but we knew that Bridlington was bursting at the seams and not fit for purpose – we knew we could do a lot more with it than we were doing.
“By this stage we could all see the growth was in small animal and we could see there was big potential for us to do something bigger in Bridlington, so we decided to go for it.
“There were challenges of course, not least getting a project like that off the ground during COVID, but it’s turned out to be a great decision as business has just gone from strength to strength.”
Building work on the new hospital began in 2021 with construction and fit out taking roughly 12 months to complete.
Located on a brownfield site half a mile from the original Bridlington surgery, the hospital boasts four full-time consult rooms – with a fifth used for rehabilitation – while other facilities include three operating theatres for general surgery, laparoscopic procedures and orthopaedics, a separate dental theatre and dedicated dental room.
The layout also includes ultrasound and x-ray rooms, a CT room and control area, and an autoclave room, while Aldgate’s rehabilitation team – which includes two canine physiotherapists – makes regular use of the site’s hydrotherapy pool and treadmill.
As would be expected in an International Cat Care Gold Cat Friendly practice, the large reception area is split into separate dog and cat waiting areas while the first floor has a meeting room, staff and management offices, kitchen and locker areas, and two flats for night staff. A phone room upstairs means that phone calls are taken off front-of-house staff, ensuring time and attention can be given to clients in the waiting areas.
It’s certainly an impressive building and stands as a testament to what can be achieved with ambition and a good business plan. But, despite preparing for every eventuality to ensure the vision became a reality, Giles admitted that there was some initial uncertainty about how to manage out of hours.
He said: “We weren’t too sure what to do. We weren’t sure whether to go down the Vets Now route, collaborate with other practices in some way or just get on and do it ourselves.
“In the end, we didn’t like the idea of the Vets Now model because we wanted to keep it in-house, so that our patients came to us and stayed with us until they were clinically well enough to be discharged.
“We looked at collaborating and sharing the load and we had a couple of meetings with local practices, but it was just going to be complicated, so we ended up just deciding to go all in, build a hospital and set up our own out-of-hours service. Looking back, it was quite a brave move.”
It is a move that has paid off, however, with nine other practices now using the hospital for their out-of-hours provision which is delivered by a dedicated night team consisting of three vets and three nurses working a seven nights on, 14 nights off rota.
Giles added: “Between all the practices that feed in, we have a big enough workflow that supports the salaries of the out-of-hours service. The service is good because we keep the patients in until they are well enough to be discharged and we have dedicated staff, ensuring round-the-clock care.
“And we’ve developed a very positive relationships with local practices, both corporate and independent, who also refer cases to us during the day including CT scans, lap spays, orthopaedic/soft tissue surgery and dentals.”
Aldgate Vets, which was recently named as Best in County at the BestUKVets Awards, now employs almost 80 people, including 20 vets and a similar number of nurses.
On average at least three vets are on duty at Driffield, while at Bridlington between five and six vets cover consults, inpatients and dentals with at least two vets – but often three – performing surgeries, dentals and other procedures on any given day.
It’s a 24/7 operation, turbocharged by the busy out-of-hours service and the growing volume of cases referred to it from other practices in the area.
Turnover has tripled since the new hospital opened and Giles estimates Aldgate currently has 14,500 active clients, which means keeping the show on the road can have its challenges. However, being so busy also provides a wealth of opportunities for the various teams to work at a high level and flex their clinical muscles.
He said: “We offer a very high first opinion level and also that kind of mid-tier referral offering, which is great for our clients as we can deal with most things in-house.
“Being so busy and having this amazing facility is also great for keeping the team engaged as they get to see so much variety in their work and it also provides the opportunity for them to develop their careers with us.
“Currently, we have two vets who have certificates in small animal surgery, a vet with advanced practitioner status in small animal medicine and we have just taken on a vet with a certificate in dentistry, so she pretty much does dentistry all day, every day.
“We’ve got dental x-ray at both sites now and we do a lot of endoscopy and heart scans.
“And we’re happy to help support other local practices that maybe haven’t got the facilities or the expertise or confidence to take on cases themselves.
But offering such a comprehensive service under one roof is not the only appeal to the practice’s growing army of clients.
Giles is keen to point out that the business is not just about the “fancy big hospital”, and he and Lucy have worked hard to standardise care.
Most of the team work across both sites and Driffield now has dental x-ray, ultrasound, digital x-ray, a full suite of lab equipment and identical anaesthetic monitoring equipment.
While Driffield may not have the same wow factor as Bridlington, every effort has been made to ensure that the care given to patients, both in terms of staff and equipment, is consistent.
As it stands, Aldgate is the only independent practice remaining in both Driffield and Bridlington and Giles believes that has also helped the business grow so rapidly, especially in the wake of the CMA’s investigation.
He said: “In both towns we’re the only independents left and I think people are now more aware of issues around ownership, so I think there’s maybe a little bit of a USP there and people like the old-fashioned traditional service and we try to help people out.
“We are also very proud of our health plan, which has more than 4,000 members and, while we are running a business ultimately, we try to be fair, both on pricing and service and we have worked hard to build a team that really fit our values of compassion, commitment, teamwork and integrity.
“Every issue we have, we go back to those values and so far, that has worked for us as owners, the team and also our clients.”
Giles and Lucy have made the most of outside support to keep their practice thriving; Lucy is a member of the Vet Mums Who Own peer support group while Aldgate has had great success working with The Word Agency, which manages the website and all social media and general marketing activity.
For the past two years Aldgate has also used the services of Onswitch, whose founder, Alison Lambert, remains a key ally.
Giles said: “Alison’s been great in helping us take a step back and look at the bigger picture. ‘Where are you going?’ or ‘What are you doing this for’?
“She been a great sounding board and has really helped us over the past two years and with our future plans.”
One of those plans is to modernise the Driffield site. “We’re at capacity there and we’re being constrained by size – so that’s the next thing,” Giles added.
“There are three big housing estates going around Driffield – hundreds and hundreds of new homes – so that is definitely something that’s on the horizon, as well as potentially open up some further sites, too.”