“Lastly – and most importantly – we have a principle that while pay scales differ in veterinary roles, anything that affects you as a person is applied equally – from innovative holiday booking scheme so time off is guaranteed, to private health care and general perks, we are all the same. We feel we know, and recognise, people in this profession very well. They are overwhelmingly self-motivated to work hard for their patients. We need to make sure they have the necessary tools to hand, the structure and support they need to perform.”