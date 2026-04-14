“We did so much of the renovation work ourselves, and honestly, I don’t quite know how we got through it. I was still locuming and Josh was working in his other business, but every spare moment we had we were at the practice, often from early morning until past midnight. We were incredibly lucky to have our family pitching in with the DIY, and more than that, really believing in what we were trying to do, even if it did feel like a bit of a mad plan at times.”