“You don’t get the repeat customers that you would get in a first opinion. So that’s why we try to remember the small things. We’ll try to greet clients really well from the moment they walk in. If they’re sitting in reception, you’ll find anyone walking through reception will go up and speak to their clients. They’ll chat to the owners and the animals; it’s all about creating lasting first impressions for us because you can’t see what happens to your pet when they go behind those prep doors. You’ve only got that first chance to make a good impression, and they know that the animals in safe hands.”