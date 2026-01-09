His is a story of dedication and loyalty; not just to the bricks and mortar of the practice that has provided such a rich and fulfilling context to his entire career in practice, but its people, too. Mike is not “your typical animal lover” and his passion has always been for the human side of the veterinary profession: the buzz that comes from leading a high-performing clinical unit, the satisfaction of supporting and mentoring colleagues, and the friendships that come from being part of the wider team that gives life to any good business.