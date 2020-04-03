“We ended up going with a firm down in Gloucestershire that built the frame in its factory. It’s a specialist passivhaus firm that builds all over the country and it builds in panels that it assembles on site. So this building was put together in panels down in its factory, then a lorry or two was all it took to bring the whole building up, and a crane was brought in that lowered the panels on site on to the passive slab, which was finished at this point, and then it was bolted down to that concrete floor.