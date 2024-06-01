“Everyone goes on the rota; the vets do 1 night in 7 and the nurses are 1 in 12, and that seems to work out well for us. Our nurses work shifts that mean someone is on site between the hours of 6am and midnight, and they do the majority of the inpatient care. The vets are on call, and while it can be a pain when the phone rings at 2am, the clients really value the service and because we have large enough team, it is very doable.