“We do get some interesting wildlife calls though; one of the most memorable was when we had someone call in at midnight about a baby seal – she was in a right panic about the fact it was stuck in the rocks and was trying to stand up, but couldn’t. I just explained a few points about the physiology of the seal and put the phone down, but that’s an extreme example. There are also reports of swans dropping out of the sky into the sea and we get the occasional report of guillemots described as penguins, despite being in the wrong hemisphere, but it is all part of the rich tapestry.”