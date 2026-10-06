6 Oct 2026
The Dart Vale group has been looking after the animals of south Devon for more than 70 years. And while the practice has changed considerably during that time, the ethos that drives the business remains the same, as VBJ discovered when we caught up with the team last month…
Staff (all sites): full-time vets 12 | RVNs 11 | practice administrators 12
Fees: initial consult £69 | follow-up £56
When Wilf Beaumont and Derek Hair established what went on to be become the Dart Vale Vet Group in the 1950s, the approach was very much “all creatures great and small”.
Based in an old Devon town house on Castle Street in Totnes, Hair and Beaumont (as it was then known) was established predominantly as a farm and equine operation with some small animal clients.
Over the years, however, the economics of farm animal practice meant the large animal and equine work fell away and by the late 1980s the practice had rebranded as Dart Vale Veterinary Group, with the focus exclusively on companion animals. Branches in Paignton, Brixham, Dartmouth, Ashburton and Buckfastleigh were added over time and in 2010 the Totnes HQ was relocated from Castle Street to its current location where a recent refurbishment has delivered some significant upgrades.
Evolution has been a constant as the practice adapted to the needs of the pet-owning public, and a commitment to high quality care, delivered by a highly competent and self-sufficient clinical team, still underpins everything, as clinical director Victoria Goss explained.
She said: “When I first joined the practice in 1995, there was already a long-established reputation for clinical excellence and real commitment to delivering the highest standards for clients, and that is still central for us and is reflected in the recent work we have carried out on the main hospital site.
“The roots of the practice go a long way back in this area and the connection to this part of the world is very deep. I grew up in Devon and came here as a student during my time at the University of Cambridge before joining as an assistant vet and going on to become a partner in the business.
“It’s always been a great place to work and that is reflected in the fact that we have such a long serving team that has stayed and have developed their careers with us.”
Helping develop the next generation of vets has also long been part of the Dart Vale DNA, and Bristol students still spend four weeks at the practice in their final year.
Having joined CVS in 2016, the practice also takes on new graduates as part of the company’s well-established graduate scheme.
As well as serving as the main base for the training of new vets, Totnes operates as the group’s hub, with certificate holders in ophthalmology, orthopaedics, small animal medicine, soft tissue surgery, imaging and ECC.
The hospital site also provides a “24-hour awake” night service for the whole of Torbay and South Hams area, taking out-of-hours and emergency cases from its branch practices as well as numerous other practices not part of the CVS Group.
All this has increased the demands on the building, which has just undergone the most significant redevelopment in its 16-year history at Station Road.
Work, which began in May this year and was completed last month, has doubled the size of the surgical prep area and added two new operating theatres, taking the practice from one to three.
The number of consult rooms has also increased from three to five, with a former mixed-use area split into a dedicated sterilisation room and a fifth consult room.
Reception has been remodelled around a new desk staffed by three receptionists, with new seating, fittings, flooring and decoration throughout, plus a reworked client bathroom.
All this has grown floor area, but as practice manager Ben Cox explained, the benefits of the refurbishment are not solely around space.
He said: “In terms of actual floor area, I’d say the redevelopment has probably increased the size of the usable space in the practice by around about a fifth – but in terms of facilities, that’s where it’s really significant.”
“We’ve now got triple the operating theatres that we had before, which allows us to have more streams running concurrently. That means we’re able to serve more customers at the same time, and we can be more efficient with our time.”
And the changes have gone down well with clients, too. “It’s all looking fresher and much more comfortable for our clients”, added Ben.
“We have new seating and a new reception desk, which allows us to have three receptionists available at all times, and a dedicated cat area – helping us serve our clients a lot better.”
While the team at Dart Vale is still finding its feet in the reconfigured building, they are already finding ways to make the most efficient use of the extra space.
Adjustment has been swift, with Victoria praising how easily the clinical teams have taken to the new layout.
Tripling the number of theatres allows concurrent surgical streams, while five consult rooms provide the practice’s certificate holders the room to provide extended appointments when needed – something that had proved to be challenging in the previous layout.
Victoria said: “As a team they’ve adjusted very well. There are always little nitty-gritty bits, but in general they’ve just flown into it. They love the new separate sterile prep and new theatres – particularly the nurses.
Ben added “Our excellent nursing team are committed to gold standard care, and it gives them the facilities to be able to help them match their ambitions.”
The redevelopment has not only provided greater efficiencies for the existing team, it has also delivered the potential to increase the number of clinicians working at the hospital.
Currently, the practice runs four to seven vets per day (five on average) and has 11 nurses on site catering for roughly 9,500 active clients.
The extra space would allow for an increase in the numbers on the clinical team and Victoria admits that “plans are afoot” in that regard, but for now the main focus is on supporting the development of the team already in place.
This may be wise following such significant development and a period of fluctuating fortunes for practices across the UK.
The two-year Competition and Markets Authority investigation has left an indelible mark while ongoing cost of living issues have also taken their toll on the small animal veterinary sector.
Ben said: “Footfall declined last year – nationally, I think, for all practices. It fell from around autumn last year, and that affected the night service as well as the day service. We have speculated on this, but one line of thinking is that we saw a rise in the number of out-of-hours cases because people could be more concerned about money and were delaying bringing their pets to the vet until it had reached the point of an emergency.
“But things seem to have settled down and footfall has been increasing since and we have been on a much better trajectory, especially since the work on redevelopment work has finished.”
With cost of living pressures possibly prompting some owners to delay early intervention, Dart Vale is leaning into CVS’ health plan offering.
A new national plan, trialled across a small number of practices for six months before opening up group-wide, gives clients limitless consultations from £35 a month for a dog, with no consult fee.
Looking ahead, the focus is consolidation rather than bricks and mortar – making the most efficient use of the new space and encouraging further specialisations and certificate holders within an unusually settled team. External referrals, previously impossible for want of time and space, are an opportunity that has also now opened up.
Victoria said: “The beauty of our team is that they’ve all been here for a long time. A lot of the vets stay, so they all rub along well – and that is so important as it means we keep the best talent and they develop with us.
“We will continue to encourage further specialisations and certificate holders and obviously keep building for the future – that’s the plan.”