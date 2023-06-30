“We will also be using the old building to house more dog ward space and the dentistry service (now headed up by Gerhard Putter) will also be in that area, too. That will make us more efficient, as all our theatre staff will be in one place so we can run the theatres more effectively and our nursing staff can be more efficient and flexible, as we will be able to look after patients in wards depending on the level of nursing care they need, not by the discipline they were admitted under.