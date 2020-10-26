“So we started off with those four disciplines and then essentially, over the past four or five years, started to up the referral side of things, so we are now a truly multidisciplinary referral practice and able to accept referrals in all disciplines. We’ve started our neurology service this week, so it’s sort of the final missing piece in many ways. We’ve really got to the point where we can accept pretty much any kind of case, and we would really look to work that up and deal with any kind of case that comes to us really.”