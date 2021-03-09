“We have come up with some figures about how many consults we will do every day and we will be doing 20-minute consults as standard to allow for that. That makes 14 a day, and we work back from there with things like how many diagnostics on average I run and then how many procedures I run on average per client, and things like that. We will just have to see how it goes, and then we know at which point financially we can think about employing another vet and another nurse just to keep that quality of care up.