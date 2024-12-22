He said: “One of the things about this practice is you’ll see there’s glass from the front, all the way through to the prep area. We don’t believe in the term ‘out the back’ – it’s a banned phrase at Hello Vet. We want to live our values of openness and transparency, such that even if you were just walking past on the street, you can see the clinical team working hard to deliver the best care for the pets we treat. We’re not hiding anything.