She added: “I have six vets, one is currently on maternity leave, and she might be a year out before she comes back, and I have another vet who is back from maternity leave. She does seven or eight days a month with me, and also an on-call night and weekends for us, as her husband can look after the baby so that works really, really well for her and for us, too. She is stepping up to more days now as our full-time vet is doing continuing education and having some well-earned holidays. Her husband has parental leave to use, too.