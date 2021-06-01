“They get a basic salary and the stipend on top of that, but most practices don’t do that; usually if you are doing OOH, you get the impression that you are working for free because it is an inclusive low wage – when I left I was on £36,000 a year and yet I was working up to 80 hours a week, including on call. My turnover at that practice was £300,000-plus a year. Those income generation to wage ratios are far too common for young vets. I wanted to be sure that my staff got a better deal.”