Lizzie added: “People come to this practice as they want a certain level of care; people who are happy with a different scenario don’t move here. Our clients tend to be people who want a bit of looking after, and so they are prepared to be flexible if we need to prioritise a case or need to shuffle things around a bit. The way we see it is that our clients are joining our family and, like all good families, we look after each other – and if that means us doing home visits then that’s what we do.”