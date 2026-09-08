“There are two aspects to air quality: there’s constant airflow, which a lot of clinics will have and provides maybe 15 to 20 air changes in the theatres per hour, so the air is constantly being turned over, and that helps to keep the air clean. And then we’ve got the HEPA filters, which mean that very, very small particles, even bacteria potentially, are filtered out of the air, and that’s the key difference we have.