1 Jul 2018
There is something very British and familiar about a high street veterinary practice based in a converted red brick house. Late Victorian and Edwardian era buildings often ooze character and charm, but also present some unique challenges to a growing business...
Sitting with clinical director Joe Hill in his office, it becomes immediately clear Northlands Veterinary Hospital is an extremely busy veterinary practice working close to capacity.
A 24-hour hospital hub for branch sites in Northampton, Corby, Rushden and Raunds, the two-storey converted town house positively buzzes with activity. Vets, nurses and admin staff zip past, through and around Joe’s central office space, like locos on a complicated train set put together in a space that’s just not quite big enough.
It’s a familiar scene in practices across the country when the appointment book is full, and Northlands – with its narrow corridors and closed floor plan – is clearly no exception. After starting out as a mixed practice in the 1960s, changing times and economic realities mean large animal work has long since fallen by the wayside.
Not that this has had a negative impact on Northland’s fortunes, however, with steady growth in the region of 2% per annum and annual turnover now exceeding £3.2 million.