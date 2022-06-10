“If you have an early onset OA patient that is picked up and can be covered by the insurance surgically, that is one thing, but the grumbling stiffness or the old dog the owner doesn’t want to put through surgery, only gets the cupboard emptied out on it. Whether early onset where disease can be modified, or refractory end stage to significantly improve quality of life, we can help through administration of novel intra-articular orthobiologics. We are also very interested in trying to detect sub-clinical disease in working and sporting dogs where we may be able to either modify, or in some cases reverse, arthritic change.”