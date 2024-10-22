Some of central England’s biggest urban areas lie within easy reach, with Derby, Nottingham, Sheffield and Birmingham all less than a 45-minute drive away. It was not just the location that was perfect for Karl, Bart and junior partner Aimee Jenkinson, however; it was the timing. Because, despite both working in the region for many years – Bart as a referral surgeon and Karl as owner and lead surgeon at a first opinion practice in Derby – it was not until Karl sold his practice and began looking for new opportunities that the like-minded pair became acquainted.