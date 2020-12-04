“There may be advantages having tariffs; if the UK imports beef, that will cause a tariff and that will mean our own beef will be more in demand in that market, but then our milk products here in Northern Ireland will be hit with a tariff when they go to Ireland. It also creates problems for the marketing board in the south if they are taking milk from us with the UK counting as a third country – there are a lot of unknowns that won’t show their head until the start of January, and that is one thing business doesn’t like.”