“We’re not going to say we’re the very best orthopaedic surgeons in the world, and that’s everything/all that we are, but what we are going to have is really good, advanced practitioners in orthopaedics with huge experience, and someone like Tom [Gilding] brings that. And then we’re going to have really experienced, really well qualified diplomate medics in other disciplines, so we’ve kind of brought together what I think is the very best of the quality of referral work and the very best of the efficiency of the GP work, and then created this entity that is the stalk of a really good quality first opinion practice, which can do everything, right through to the dedicated referral service with the some of the best clinicians – it is all just very cohesive.”