New normal

With restrictions slowly easing across the UK, the Manchester team is now back in and working together – and not before time. From the moment the BVA changed its guidance in May to allow non-emergency procedures to take place without the need for a two-month delay, the impact was felt immediately, as Phill explained: “We still saw the same sort of variety of cases in lockdown that we would normally see in emergency. I think the big change was when the RCVS guidelines changed to allow non-emergency procedures to be carried out.