“Someone once told me that if you concentrate on doing the best job you can for your clients’ pets then the money takes care of itself and that has certainly been the case for us. My motive for opening my own practice has only ever been to allow me to continue working as a vet to the very best of my abilities with people who share my enthusiasm. I have never been financially driven, and I feel we have achieved the right balance of providing unbeatable veterinary care at prices that are as affordable as possible, without risking the financial security of the business.