28 Mar 2018
Leadership and innovation, VN Futures, Brexit and Mind Matters will all feature in a packed programme from the royal college in Birmingham.
The RCVS will be attending BSAVA Congress to promote its new leadership initiative and launch its “massive open online course” (MOOC).
Congress will be held at the Arena Birmingham and the ICC from 5 to 8 April, with RCVS council members and college staff on stand 105 for the event’s duration to engage with delegates.
On the Thursday, RCVS vice-presidents Amanda Boag and Chris Tufnell, along with RCVS director of leadership and innovation Anthony Roberts, will host a breakfast session titled: “New initiatives to support veterinary leadership and innovation” from 8:30am to 9:15am in Hall 6.
This will begin a whole stream of RCVS talks in Hall 6, followed by an afternoon session where the focus will shift to VN Futures, with a dedicated VN stream chaired by Niall Connell, vice-chairman of VN council.
On Friday, RCVS president Stephen May will take part in a panel debate on Brexit and its impact on the veterinary profession from 11:15am to 12:30pm in the Hyatt Ballroom, chaired by RCVS past-president Lord Sandy Trees.
Meanwhile, an “&me Live” event will be held on Saturday – chaired by Lizzie Lockett in her capacity as director of Mind Matters – to talk about the joint Mind Matters and The Doctors’ Support Network mental health campaign, “&me”.
Held from 8:30am to 10:10am in Hall 6, this session will feature a panel discussion on experiences of mental ill health in the veterinary and medical professions, hearing from:
A full programme of RCVS activities at BSAVA Congress is available on the college’s website.