30 May
Trimble Group says new facility will meet growing need of animal health sector in creating cutting-edge and engaging content.
A vet-led creative communications company has opened a new film studio to help it meet a growing need by animal health companies for cutting-edge content.
Trimble Group claims the 5,000 sq ft production studio at its North Yorkshire base is unique because it is solely dedicated to the animal health market.
It allows for studio-quality sound and lighting, and three clinical sets – a consult room, surgical theatre and office/reception area – for videos for use in promotions or as CPD.
Toby Trimble, founder and chief executive of Trimble Group and a European specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia, said: “We asked our clients how we could enhance our offering and the result is the launch of Trimble Studios, which is the first and only studio dedicated to the animal health industry.
“The new studio enables our creative team of experts to transform a project from ordinary to fascinating, memorable and engaging, while providing a more streamlined approach to visual storytelling in a versatile and relaxed environment.
“This ensures our clients are more focused and ‘in the moment’, while guaranteeing that projects are not only visually stimulating, but clinically accurate and educationally progressive to meet commercial goals.”