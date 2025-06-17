17 Jun 2025
‘We will continue to grow the movement of professionals who care about our common home and want to protect it’ – VGDF organiser, Anthony Chadwick
Veterinary Green Discussion Forum 2025 group of delegates
The Veterinary Green Discussion Forum (VGDF) drew delegates from around the world as the issue of environmental sustainability in the sector was brought into sharp focus during the two-day event.
Hosted at the Domaine des Moures venue, near Villeneuve-lès-Maguelone in the south of France, from 12 to 13 June, delegates from Australia, Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands were among those who joined colleagues from the UK veterinary sector for the fourth hosting of the annual forum.
The first day consisted of presentations and group discussions focused on sustainability and the environment, while day two provided delegates with the opportunity to interact with nature during a wild horse and birdwatching trip to the La Camargue region, followed by a tour of the headquarters of Royal Canin – headline sponsor of this year’s forum.
Among the speakers was Tanya Michelsen, from Kynetec, who presented highlights from the company’s upcoming white paper on the different ways clients and clinicians engage with sustainability issues.
Delegates also heard from young vet Siobhan Holden before Paula Hunt, from Synergy Farm Vets, detailed the work her practice has done to reduce its carbon footprint; work which includes the installation of solar panels which have reduced energy bills at Synergy by more than £20,000 per year.
Following a group discussion, Emma Milne spoke about the environmental impact of the multiple procedures needed to tackle some of the extreme conformity issues seen in dogs and cats, before Rosie Booth from Covetrus discussed the impact of e-waste on the veterinary sector.
Delegates also heard from Ellie West who spoke about various sustainability initiatives at Linnaeus, including anaesthetic gas recapture and sustainable clinics, while Ian Ramsey, from University of Glasgow vet school, discussed the environmental impact of parasiticides on the environment and the importance of sustainable prescribing.
VGDF organiser and founder of The Webinar Vet, Anthony Chadwick, said: “The environmental crisis is not only happening in the UK and it seemed logical that the forum should move to Europe. This leap of faith was made easier, thanks to the supporting partnerships of Royal Canin, Carus Animal Health and Hills Pet Nutrition.
“This is truly a unique event dedicated to how we, as an industry, can regenerate into a more hopeful and environmentally friendly space while also leading other industries to do the same – I’ve never seen butterflies in a lecture theatre before.
“The mix of great discussion, networking and healthy, delicious food in a beautiful location makes this my favourite event in the veterinary calendar. I’m looking forward to returning next year and hoping we will continue to grow the movement of veterinary professionals who care about our common home and want to protect it.”