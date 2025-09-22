22 Sept 2025
The Veterinary Green Theatre Checklist has been launched at a major congress in Paris and has been backed by several major sector organisations.
BEVA, BVNA and Vet Sustain are among the organisations that have endorsed the new checklist.
The Veterinary Green Theatre Checklist (VGTC) was unveiled at the World Congress of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia in Paris on Friday (17 September), following an 18-month development programme by an international working group.
The initiative developed from a similar protocol in human medicine after vet and newly qualified medical doctor Lizzie Barker encountered it during her studies.
Dr Barker, a technical marketing expert for Dechra, which sponsored the launch, described the project as “a milestone in advancing one health principles and sustainability in veterinary care”.
She added: “By uniting our profession under a common set of green perioperative practices, we can make a tangible difference for both animal and environmental health.”
Dechra is now planning an internal training programme to raise awareness of the new checklist, as well as a broader education project in conjunction with the Association of Veterinary Anaesthetists, who supported its development, and RCVS Knowledge.
The latter organisation is one of several who are said to have already endorsed the checklist, alongside BEVA and the BVNA, the European colleges of veterinary surgeons (ECVS) and neurology (ECVN), plus the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists (ANZCVS). Further details are now available via the link. [https://ava.eu.com/veterinary-green-theatre-checklist-now-live/]