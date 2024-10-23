23 Oct
Vets, biologists and engineers from the Aberystwyth and Cardiff universities are working on tool for detecting TB in both animals and humans.
Researchers in Wales have unveiled plans to develop a new detection tool for TB in both animals and humans, which they claim could deliver results in just one hour.
Almost £1.2 million is being invested in the project, which is bringing together vets, biologists and engineers from the Aberystwyth and Cardiff universities.
While it welcomed the funding, a veterinary group has questioned whether the work will help to address current concerns about the bovine form of the disease.
But project leaders believe that, if successful, the technology will not only have a significant impact on TB, but could be adapted to target other pathogens and help to reduce the impact of future pandemics.
Glyn Hewinson, research chair at Aberystwyth’s bTB Centre of Excellence, said: “The impact of TB is devastating, so developing a rapid diagnosis method could be truly transformative.”
The project is one of 36 separate schemes that are sharing around £32 million from a UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding programme.
Details of the work were outlined following a significant summer that saw Defra announce plans to develop a new bTB control policy in England, which included commitments to phase out badger culling over the next five years and explore ways of expanding cattle testing.
That move itself came only days after a contentious BBC documentary featuring Queen guitarist and anti-cull campaigner Sir Brian May raised questions about the effectiveness of current bTB testing procedures.
Officials say the new technology, which relies on high sensitivity detection to example samples without purification, will be more specific and sensitive than existing testing methods.
It is also hoped further investment will enable the development of a handheld device they believe would be particularly beneficial in developing countries.
Project co-lead Les Baillie, a professor of microbiology at Cardiff, said: “Tuberculosis is a particular problem for farmers in Wales who have seen bovine TB decimate herds across the country.
“Diagnosis of the early stages of infection is challenging due to the lack of rapid, accurate tests.”
Nigel Copner, head of Aberystwyth University’s engineering unit, said: “PCR testing is the gold standard for detecting pathogens, but requires special processing for high sensitivity. However, most detection methods struggle with sample impurities.
“If successful, this technique could achieve near-PCR sensitivity at the point of sampling, potentially revolutionising pathogen pandemic management.”
Current estimates suggest that around 10 million people globally are infected with TB each year, with around 1.8 million deaths also linked to the disease, while efforts to combat the bovine form are thought to cost the UK taxpayer around £100 million annually.
Details of the project were also outlined ahead of the annual BCVA Congress at Newport’s Celtic Manor resort, where tackling bTB was again a prominent part of the programme.
Although that group has yet to comment on the project, the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), which is among many groups that have demanded reform of bTB controls in England, has welcomed funding of what it called the “worthy aim” of detecting early infection.
But it also warned it “remains to be seen” whether the technology would be effective in cattle and in differentiating bTB from other similar bacteria.
It also argued that the attitudes of policy makers and trade bodies would “ultimately determine” the fate of any new tests.