However, while the desire and willingness to act is becoming more widespread, particularly in the veterinary sector, many organisations are still unsure where to start, what to do and how to ensure their actions have impact. Well-intentioned efforts that are not part of a coherent plan can lead to a scatter gun approach; the practice recycling system is upgraded, the light bulbs are changed, a staff well-being programme is created and responsible treatment practices are adopted – but this does not bring measurable results and progress is difficult to track.