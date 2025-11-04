4 Nov 2025
Dogs Trust and Cats Protection had long campaigned for the Government to address difficulties faced by pet-owning renters.
Leading animal charities have celebrated a new act making it easier for renters to keep pets as a “game-changer” but said there is “still more to be done”.
Dogs Trust and Cats Protection have welcomed the Renters’ Rights Act, which was passed into law last week.
The legislation extends a range of protections to tenants, including the right to ask for permission to keep a pet in their home, which landlords must consider and cannot unreasonably refuse.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp described the act as a “game-changer for pet loving tenants”, adding: “While there’s no doubt this is a massive step forward in improving the availability of pet friendly accommodation, there is still more to be done.
“Sadly, one of the most common reasons we see dogs handed in to our rehoming centres is a change in the owner’s living circumstances and a lack of available pet-friendly accommodation.
“We urge the Government to work with the private and social rental sectors to increase confidence in renting to pet owners so that they are not disadvantaged when seeking to access suitable accommodation.”
The charity said that accommodation issues have been cited in approximately 15% of the handover enquiries it has received this year.
Cats Protection said it took more than 1,000 cats into its care in 2024 due to landlords forbidding them in their properties, making it the 10th most-cited reason for cat owners relinquishing their animals to the charity.
Research conducted by both charities has highlighted a disconnect between landlords and tenants; it is said 46% of landlords say they allow pets, but only 32% and 30% of tenants report cats and dogs being permitted by their rental agreements, respectively.
It is said that in more than a third of cases where landlords do not allow pets, they relied on standard templates or generic advice rather than basing their decision on specific tenants or animals.
More than a quarter (26%) of tenants report they would remain in a rental property longer if pets were allowed.
Both charities provide advice and resources for tenants, landlords and housing providers to navigate pet-related tenancy issues, Dogs Trust via its dedicated Lets with Pets website, and Cats Protection via its cat-friendly rentals page on its website.
Cats Protection’s associate director of advocacy, campaigns and external affairs, Madison Rogers, said: “Pet ownership has become a privilege that has been available for people who have owned their homes and not for those who rent.
“It is right that the pet privilege has finally been brought to an end.”