5 May
The Investors in the Environment award is recognition for the association’s ongoing initiatives to minimise its environmental impacts.
BEVA has achieved bronze-level accreditation from Investors in the Environment (iiE).
The accreditation has been described by BEVA as marking the “first officially recognised step” for the association on its sustainability journey.
David Mountford, chief executive of BEVA, said: “We are immensely proud to have achieved bronze – the first step on the ladder – with a score of 78%.
“The award reflects our environmental performance across agreed targets, and demonstrates our commitment to minimising its environmental impact and helping to set the standard for the environment.”
BEVA set up a sustainability group in March 2020. The group has implemented monthly monitoring and developed action plans for electricity, gas, transport, water, sustainable transport, communications, waste and purchasing.
During this time BEVA has made significant resource reductions with its carbon footprint dropping – with much assistance from the restrictions applied during the COVID-19 lockdowns – by 77%.
BEVA green team member Debbie Wylie said: “The process of putting the environmental monitoring plan in place has helped us recognise our wider impacts, such as those relating to volunteer activities.
“We are now considering how to reduce these wider impacts in addition to the issues that are under more direct control.”
The group is now working towards achieving silver accreditation by the end of 2022.
iiE is an external environmental accreditation scheme created to help businesses assess and reduce their environmental impact by implementing an environmental management system. It includes high-level audit criteria being met, and setting reduction targets, followed by an ongoing auditing process.
To find out more about BEVA, visit its website.