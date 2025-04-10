10 Apr 2025
Officials believe the progress that has already been made will continue under these governance arrangements.
CANTER chair Julia Shrubb and Gwyn Jones, chair of RUMA CA&E.
Two organisations which seek to promote the responsible use of veterinary medicines have joined forces in a new partnership.
A new governance model has been adopted by the Controlling ANTIparasitic resistance in Equines Responsibly (CANTER) group after the VMD’s period overseeing its work came to an end.
The new initiative will see the project link up with the Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance Companion Animal and Equine (RUMA CA&E) group, with the latter providing governance, finance management and administrative backing.
CANTER interim chairperson Julia Shrubb said the organisation had developed “strong momentum” since its launch two years ago, particularly through its guidelines for sustainable equine parasite controls.
She added: “With the steadfast support of RUMA CA&E, we are confident that this progress will continue.
“Together, we remain dedicated to advancing responsible practices that address the critical challenge of anthelmintic resistance in equines.”
RUMA CA&E already runs the annual veterinary Antibiotic Amnesty campaign, which it hopes to extend to other medicine categories in 2025, and its chairperson, Gwyn Jones, said CANTER’s values “closely align” with their objectives.
He added: “CANTER has already achieved so much, and we look forward to collaborating in our mutual efforts to support the profession in the responsible use of veterinary medicines across the CA&E sectors.”