Officials estimate more than 300,000 meals have been provided so far, but are pleading for more producers to get involved.
As pet owners continue to grapple with cost of living pressures, a host of charities and food producers are joining forces to help them feed their animals.
Officials estimate the initiative, which distributes donated food through the Fareshare network, has already provided more than 300,000 meals for pets.
But, with inflation still running at more than 10% and food prices rising at their fastest rate since the 1970s on latest figures, charity leaders fear the level of need will continue to grow.
Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, which is one of the charities involved in the programme, said: “Sadly, we know the cost of living crisis is a real worry for pet owners.
“We are so grateful to the suppliers currently on board with us and the FareShare network, but to help reach even more struggling pet owners we really need more manufacturers to come on board and help more animals and owners through these extremely tough times.”
New figures released earlier this week showed overall inflation had fallen slightly in March to 10.1%.
But food prices are rising at more than 19%, the highest level since 1977.
Welfare groups including the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Cats Protection and Battersea, are working with the industry body UK Pet Food to secure donations from manufacturers that are then distributed through FareShare.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said: “It’s a privilege to be able to join forces with our fellow charities and work hand-in-glove with the corporate sector to make sure our cherished family pets don’t have to go hungry.
“Dogs Trust continues to receive record-breaking numbers of calls from people who need to give up their pets, so huge thanks to everyone involved in this much-needed project.”
UK Pet Food’s deputy chief executive Nicole Paley said: “Our members are responsible for feeding 90% of the nation’s pets, so we have been delighted that many have signed up to the scheme and donated pet food for those in need.”
FareShare boss Lindsay Boswell added: “The cost of living crisis is having a disproportionate impact on people already struggling to make ends meet.
“We’re incredibly proud to be working with these animal welfare charities and their pet food partners so that people won’t have to choose between feeding themselves or their pets during what is a challenging time for many.”
The initiative is also being supported by donors including Mars Petcare, Pets at Home, Purina Petcare, Lily’s Kitchen and Petplan, the latter of which funds the distribution costs.