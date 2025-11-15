It’s worth pointing out that at the time of writing, there is the government’s plug-in van grant, which offers grants of up to 35% for electric vans, with a maximum of £2,500 for small vans (under 2,500kg) and £5,000 for large vans (2,500kg to 4,250kg). But to qualify, vans must be less than 50g/km in CO2 emissions and be able to travel at least 96km (60 miles) without emissions. The grant is applied by the seller or dealership as a discount on the purchase price.