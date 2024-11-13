13 Nov
Company says decrease forms part of its efforts to reuse and recycle across its operations.
CVS Group says business-wide efforts led to a 13.9% reduction in its annual medical waste last year.
The company said it also reduced the amount of medical waste that was incinerated by 34.7% during the same period.
Figures were revealed as CVS Group published its 2024 sustainability report – its third since launching a group-wide programme on sustainability in 2020.
In 2023-24, key measures to reduce, reuse and recycle waste included:
In the coming year, CVS said it wanted to reduce waste sent to landfill by 10% and increase the amount of non-medical waste recycled to 38%.
Rosie Naylor, CVS Group procurement director and sustainability lead, said: “These achievements reflect our commitment to improve sustainability and waste management.
“While we strive to provide the best possible care to our patients, we recognise our responsibility to minimise the impact our work has on the environment around us.”
The sustainability report is available at the CVS reports website.