22 May
Linnaeus-owned London Vet Specialists says it will soon open a £8 million, 12,000 sq ft cutting-edge facility, which will have a focus on sustainability throughout.
The group building London’s biggest veterinary referral hospital says it will feature eco-friendly advances throughout when it opens its doors soon.
Linnaeus is creating its 12,000 sq ft, £8 million London Vet Specialists animal hospital in Hammersmith that it says will feature cutting-edge veterinary facilities, plus a sustainability focus throughout the building’s materials, including vinyl flooring made from 25% to 39.5% recycled materials, plus ceiling tiles made from fully recyclable stone wool.
Meanwhile, reused yoghurt pots have been used to make the worktops and acoustic panelling is made from Forest Stewardship Council-certified sustainably sourced wood.
Natural light is used throughout, Linnaeus said; ventilation uses 100% fresh air supplies; and air source heat pumps are used for heating, cooling and domestic hot water, while a new low-helium 1.5T BlueSeal Philips MRI scanner requiring only 7L of helium is being installed.
A monthly green team will meet to evaluate environmental impact and ways to improve, and the team will be trying for accreditation for the hospital’s green credentials.
Emma Laws, hospital director at LVS, which is currently situated in Belsize Park, said: “We aim to achieve the Investors in the Environment accreditation at our new referral centre in Hammersmith, which will help us to improve our environmental policies and systems, and upskill our staff on sustainability.”
When it opens, London Vet Specialists will include nine consult rooms, a surgical suite with three theatres, and a separate intensive care ward and isolation ward.
Specialisms at the new centre will include: