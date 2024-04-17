Increased demand due to pandemic pressure.

A surge in pet ownership squeezing the veterinary workforce further.

A reduction in the number of EU-registered practising vets due to Brexit.

A gradual rise in the number of practising vets leaving the profession.

Solving the problem

While we can continue to blame COVID and Brexit for all ills, how do we make the profession more sustainable for those working within it? Mending the profession’s faulty plumbing is about promoting the well-being of those working within it. But contrary to popular belief, just like we can’t stop the climate crisis by planting more trees, we cannot fix this with book clubs and yoga.