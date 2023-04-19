19 Apr
Davies Veterinary Specialists – owned by Linnaeus and part of the Mars family – to take part in recycling project that aims to collect plastic packaging to be turned into pet-related items.
A veterinary hospital is helping to pilot a recycling project that could turn empty plastic food packaging into pet-related items, such as dog kennels and cat hideaways.
Davies Veterinary Specialists has been selected as one of a handful of sites to take part in the Mars Petcare Ecosystem recycling pilot.
Part of Linnaeus – which, in turn, is part of food provider Mars Petcare – Davies will encourage its clients and staff to dispose of any brand of flexible plastic pet food packaging in collection boxes to be put on the site.
The plastic includes pouches, sachets, food bags and soft packaging, along with treat packaging. It is hoped the pilot will help prevent thousands of kilos of packaging being sent to landfill.
Plastic packaging is not currently recyclable through council recycling schemes, but this is planned to change from 2027 onwards.
Davies is already renowned for its green credentials, achieving the top Green status in the Investors in the Environment (iEE) scheme and having sustainability advocates on its team.
Ben Orton, hospital director at Davies, said: “It is very exciting to have been chosen to participate in this plastic pet food packaging recycling pilot.
“The environmental and social benefits of avoiding plastic packaging being sent to landfill and incineration are huge, so we will do our best to encourage clients and staff working at Davies to recycle any flexible plastic pet food packaging that they have used.”
The pilot will run until June, when it will be assessed. If it is a hit, it could be rolled out across more Linnaeus-owned sites.